Healthcare workers receive free lunch from Fox Marquette

Fox Marquette wanted to show its appreciation for local healthcare workers.
Food trucks outside UPHS
Food trucks outside UPHS
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, healthcare workers were thanked and celebrated for all they do within the community.

Fox Marquette treated healthcare workers to free lunch with local food trucks.

And in honor of Nurses Week last week, Hospital Week this week, and EMS Week next week, now seemed like the perfect time to show appreciation for the communities frontliners.

“Everybody that works in healthcare does it because they love it, but the added challenge is we’ve had this with the extra safety protocols and not bringing home any kind of illness to our own families and the different fears we might have, it just really helps to keep us moving forward when we know the community is backing us up like this,” said Director of Risk, Compliance, and Emergency Services Alyson Sundberg.

On Friday, May 14, Fox Negaunee will be supplying free lunch for healthcare workers at Bell Hospital.

