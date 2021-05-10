GOISD now taking registration for The Lake Superior Virtual Academy

BERGLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether by choice or force, online learning has become a bigger part of K-12 education in the past year.

The Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District (GOISD) has a new virtual option that will be around post-pandemic.

The GOISD introduced The Lake Superior Virtual Academy in December - an online schooling option for students in the GOISD from Kindergarten to grade 12. Now, registration has begun for the summer and fall.

Dr. Gerald Pease said the program he directs will give students a steady learning environment while offering multiple courses taught by certified teachers within the local school districts.

”For the first time in this area and what we can offer through the school districts and the ISD, students can take any type of course that any other student in the state of Michigan is able to take,” he said.

Each grade has a full comprehensive course list. Students will be able to take Gen Ed classes like math, science, world language, and social studies, as well as electives, honors, and AP courses.

Although the virtual academy would replace face-to-face learning, Pease said students will still work closely with teachers, and since they’ll be enrolled within the GOISD, they’ll have the ability to participate in extracurriculars like sports, theater and marching band.

”They can work at their own pace at their own time completing the lessons presented in a virtual manner,” Pease said.

And for students who are struggling or want to graduate early, the virtual academy will have a credit recovery program this summer.

“They can redo the classes and even get a little bit ahead and get themselves caught back up so they’re still on track for graduation for their credits,” he said.

Pease said the GOISD has needed a virtual option to offer its students for years now and he’s looking forward to what it could become.

”To some people this is scary because it’s different, but what you got is just the start of what could be even better as time goes on,” he said.

Registration for the Lake Superior Virtual Academy is ongoing. To begin registration, parents must enroll their student into their local district.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.