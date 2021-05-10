GCC president receives 3-year contract extension

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic Community College Board of Trustees has reached an agreement with President, Dr. George McNulty on a three-year contract extension. The board says the extension reflects strong support for his continued leadership.

Dr. McNulty has been President since July 2019 and was previously the Vice-President of Student Affairs at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas.

“Dr. McNulty has earned positive evaluations with ‘Highly Effective’ ratings from the Board,” said John Lupino, Chairperson of the GCC Board of Trustees.

Ratings included board, stakeholder, and employee relations as well as operations, finance, and educational leadership.

“He has exhibited strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating the college to adapt programs to a health crisis,” said Lupino.

The Board is committed to strengthening its relationship with President McNulty in promoting the interests of Gogebic Community College.

