Advertisement

GCC president receives 3-year contract extension

Dr. George McNulty has been President since July 2019 and was previously the Vice-President of Student Affairs at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas.
Gogebic Community College President, Dr. George McNulty.
Gogebic Community College President, Dr. George McNulty.(GCC/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic Community College Board of Trustees has reached an agreement with President, Dr. George McNulty on a three-year contract extension. The board says the extension reflects strong support for his continued leadership.

Dr. McNulty has been President since July 2019 and was previously the Vice-President of Student Affairs at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas.

“Dr. McNulty has earned positive evaluations with ‘Highly Effective’ ratings from the Board,” said John Lupino, Chairperson of the GCC Board of Trustees.

Ratings included board, stakeholder, and employee relations as well as operations, finance, and educational leadership.

“He has exhibited strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating the college to adapt programs to a health crisis,” said Lupino.

The Board is committed to strengthening its relationship with President McNulty in promoting the interests of Gogebic Community College.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township
Dozens of people, including family and friends welcome Ellie Mitchem back home
7-year-old sled crash victim returns home
Michigan vaccination percentage jumps after factoring out of state vaccinations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off

Latest News

The Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Bessemer are rebuilding US-2 in...
2021-22 US-2 rebuilding project in Bessemer begins next week
Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
Kingsford taxicab carrier’s registration suspended by state
The Soo Locks Visitor Center in Canal Park reopened to the public May 9, 2021.
Soo Locks visitor center now open to public, COVID-19 guidelines in place
FILE. Portage Lake District Library in Houghton.
Portage Lake District Library no longer holding returns in ‘quarantine’