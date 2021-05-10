Advertisement

Chipotle raising average wages to $15 per hour

Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.
Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.(Source: KATU, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is increasing employee wages.

The restaurant chain says workers make an average of $15 per hour.

The new pay scale will be rolled out by the end of June.

“Chipotle’s crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business,” a company news release says.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, is trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurants have been struggling to hire workers as the pandemic appears to wane and business begins to return.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township
Dozens of people, including family and friends welcome Ellie Mitchem back home
7-year-old sled crash victim returns home
Michigan vaccination percentage jumps after factoring out of state vaccinations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off

Latest News

The Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Bessemer are rebuilding US-2 in...
2021-22 US-2 rebuilding project in Bessemer begins next week
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Netanyahu vows Hamas will pay ‘heavy price’ for rocket fire
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response
Lt. Diego Turuno of the Orlando Police Dept. describes how the shooting happened.
1 dead in shooting at U.S. customs building in Orlando
Louisiana native famous for Katrina response back in national spotlight
Louisiana native famous for Katrina response back in national spotlight