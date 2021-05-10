Chilly start Monday, then increasing clouds and slight chance of p.m. showers

Cold northerly airflow continues over the Upper Peninsula Monday, coupled with an upper-level disturbance that will bring about mostly cloudy skies and a chance of mixed rain and snow over the region. Expecting only light intensity precipitation, but with a chance of .10″ rainfall in the southern counties as northerly winds meet the onshore lake breeze from Lake Michigan to enhance cloud formations.

The cool temperature trend in the U.P. holds into Tuesday, then warming above seasonal Wednesday as an upper-level high system builds over the Great Lakes.

The next chances of rain occur Friday and Saturday as an upper-level disturbance arrives from the northwest.

Monday: Increasing clouds with a chance of light rain and snow showers (wintry mix north and rain south); breezy north winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 60

