A cool day followed by a warm up

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have one more day of cool conditions as an area of low pressure in Canada moves out. This afternoon a few isolated showers will develop in the south. Then, a gradual warming trend happens into the weekend with temperatures climbing to above normal in the 60s. The pattern remains quiet and dry through Thursday.

Today: Morning sunshine with clouds increasing and isolated showers south

Highs: Low 40s north, mid to upper 40s south

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s north, lwo to mid 50s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mainly mid 60s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Continued 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

