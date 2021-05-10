A cool day followed by a warm up
We have one more day of cool conditions as an area of low pressure in Canada moves out. This afternoon a few isolated showers will develop in the south. Then, a gradual warming trend happens into the weekend with temperatures climbing to above normal in the 60s. The pattern remains quiet and dry through Thursday.
Today: Morning sunshine with clouds increasing and isolated showers south
Highs: Low 40s north, mid to upper 40s south
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 40s north, lwo to mid 50s south
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower
>Highs: Low to mid 60s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Low to mid 60s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Mainly mid 60s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Continued 60s
