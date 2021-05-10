Advertisement

2021-22 US-2 rebuilding project in Bessemer begins next week

The work will include reconfiguring lanes to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.
The Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Bessemer are rebuilding US-2 in Bessemer in 2021 and 2022. Top: Spring 2021 view down US-2. Bottom: Rendering of US-2 rebuild.(MDOT/Google/City of Bessemer/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Bessemer begin a US-2 rebuilding project next week in Gogebic County.

MDOT and the city will invest $9.9 million to rebuild 2.7 miles of US-2 from Powdermill Creek to east of Cedar Avenue through the city of Bessemer.

The work will include reconfiguring lanes to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.

Work begins May 17, 2021, and is expected to be suspended for the winter in mid-October. The entire project will be completed in fall 2022.

MDOT says this project includes a five-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

For more information about the project, visit the project website. Throughout work, project detour and closure information will be posted at Michigan.gov/Drive, and will also be shared on social media.

Traffic will be maintained on US-2 this summer using traffic shifts, lane closures, and temporary traffic signals. One-way detours are planned next summer for this project.

MDOT says this project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety, and the agency says studies have shown a center left-turn lane can reduce crashes.

To view a PDF explanation of the project and special considerations, click here.

The Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Bessemer are rebuilding US-2 in Bessemer in 2021 and 2022. This shows a map of the project area.(Google/WLUC)

