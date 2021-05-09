Advertisement

Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining holds first golf event of the season

By Matt Price
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 100 golfers tee’d off at a golf course in Iron River. It was all part of the 3-Person Scramble at Young’s Golf-Recreation-Dining.

This is Young’s first golf event of the year following a rocky 2020 because of the pandemic.

Certain par-3 holes gave golfers a chance to win prizes, including a one-year supply of golf balls.

“We are very happy to have all of our golfers coming here and coming back to start the season opening,” said bar manager Ariel Gallup.

Young’s next big golf event is the Legion Scramble, which is scheduled to take place May 23rd.

