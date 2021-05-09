Advertisement

Slumping Cabrera hits tiebreaking single, Tigers beat Twins

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts hitting a one-run single against the Minnesota Twins in...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts hitting a one-run single against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Slumping Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking single to key a five-run burst in the seventh inning that sent the Detroit Tigers over the Minnesota Twins 7-3. Cabrera had two hits, raising his batting average to .149. The longtime star now has 2,876 hits, tied with Mel Ott for 44th on the all-time list. Robbie Grossman had three hits, including a home run, for the Tigers. It was 2-all when Grossman and Harold Castro opened the seventh with singles off Tyler Duffey. After both runners advanced on a groundout, Cabrera put Detroit ahead. Niko Goodrum and Jake Rogers added two-out, two-run singles.

