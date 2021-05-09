Advertisement

Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township

First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 480 and Cherry Creek Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just...
First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pregnant woman is now recovering after getting hit in a T-bone car crash in Chocolay Township.

First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

They said a Chevy Silverado hit the passenger side of a Jeep SUV.

Chocolay Township Fire-Rescue confirmed one of the drivers was a pregnant woman, who was taken to UP Health System Marquette for unknown injuries.

All others involved in the crash were treated on the scene. Authorities have not confirmed how many people were involved.

“With the construction in Marquette right now, there’s a lot of traffic on additional roads that don’t (usually) see this (much) traffic. So it’s good for everybody to be aware of the additional traffic increases and slowdowns around the town right now,” said Chocolay Township Fire Chief Lee Gould.

The MDOT construction work around Marquette is expected to wrap up in November.

TV6 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan vaccination percentage jumps after factoring out of state vaccinations
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off
Participants marched through downtown Marquette holding signs, flags, and firearms.
Second Amendment supporters march through Downtown Marquette
Mugshots for Krishell Harmon and Marquis Williams.
Trident arrests 2 on cocaine distribution charges in Sault Ste. Marie

Latest News

Flower arrangement created by a mom
Moms of all ages created their own floral arrangements this Mother’s Day
Mother's Day pop-up shop outside the U.P. Children's Museum.
How moms were celebrated this Mother’s Day across the U.P.
The Vista Board and its ensemble cast offer you a show that helps support the Historic Vista...
Vista Theater presents “VIRTUAL Mother’s Day Cabaret”
2021 TV6 Mother's Day Craft Show
Last day of TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show