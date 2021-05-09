Pregnant woman injured in T-bone crash in Chocolay Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pregnant woman is now recovering after getting hit in a T-bone car crash in Chocolay Township.

First responders were called to the intersection of County Road 4-80 and Cherry Creek Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

They said a Chevy Silverado hit the passenger side of a Jeep SUV.

Chocolay Township Fire-Rescue confirmed one of the drivers was a pregnant woman, who was taken to UP Health System Marquette for unknown injuries.

All others involved in the crash were treated on the scene. Authorities have not confirmed how many people were involved.

“With the construction in Marquette right now, there’s a lot of traffic on additional roads that don’t (usually) see this (much) traffic. So it’s good for everybody to be aware of the additional traffic increases and slowdowns around the town right now,” said Chocolay Township Fire Chief Lee Gould.

The MDOT construction work around Marquette is expected to wrap up in November.

