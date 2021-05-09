Advertisement

NTN’s DirtBall 2021 a celebration of trails this Mother’s Day Weekend

Around 30 volunteers worked to clean and clear the Noquemanon South Trails ahead of summer.
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mothers all over the world are getting extra attention this weekend so we can’t forget about Mother Nature.

The Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) hosted their annual “NTN DirtBall - A Celebration of Trails 2021” on the South Trails Saturday.

The network’s ambassadors said around 30 volunteers participated to keep the trails in good condition ahead of summer.

This year’s event featured a scavenger hunt to win ice cream coupons, NTN apparel and Blackrocks Brewery flights for adults.

“DirtBall 2021″ encapsulated a family-fun day to celebrate the trails this Mother’s Day Weekend.

“It’s a way to get people out on the trails and also for trail cleanup. We blow leaves, cut down trees and remove any debris that would be in the way for runners, hikers and bikers,” said NTN Ambassador Program Leader Katie Kubont.

The network invites you to volunteer or donate towards their trail projects and improvements this summer.

