NMU Lacrosse Earns Program-Record Five All-GLIAC Selections

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Women’s Lacrosse team made history this year with five student-athletes being named to the 2021 All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Teams.

Lauryn Rygiel and Madeline Bittell are the first members of the program to ever make the All-GLIAC First Team while Emily Renfrew, Katelyn Mongold, and Cam Stilson are the first lacrosse Wildcats to be named to the All-GLIAC Second Team.

Freshman Lauryn Rygiel was named to the All-GLIAC First Team. The midfielder led the team in caused turnovers with 14, which is tied for the second-best season showing in program history.

The South Lyon, Mich. native was second on the team with 20 ground balls and also scored seven goals, including one game-winner, and dished out an assist.

Madeline Bittell, a freshman, made the All-GLIAC first team in a year where she rewrote the record books. The midfielder, hailing from Minnetonka, Minn., broke the school season records in assists (19) and draw controls (85) while tying the points record (49).

Her 59 shots on goal this season tied for second-best in program history and her 30 goals are the fourth-best.

Sophomore Emily Renfrew received her All-GLIAC Second Team honor after she led the team in goals (36), shots on goal (60), and tied for the first in shots (74). The attacker is second in NMU history in career goals (69), points (84), shots (165), and shots on goal (121). She also earned the program’s first GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week award on March 30th.

Hailing from Okemos, Mich., Renfrew also broke the single-game record for shots with 14 against Concordia-St. Paul and tied the single-game record for most goals (9), most points (9), and most shots on goal (10) in a matchup with the University of Findlay.

Midfielder Katelyn Mongold was the next Wildcat to make the All-GLIAC Second Team. The freshman from Schaumburg, Ill. contributed to the NMU effort this season with 22 goals, four assists, 17 ground balls, and 31 draw controls.

Mongold also had one game-winning goal this season.

Goalkeeper Cam Stilson rounded out the NMU delegation on the All-GLIAC Second Team. The sophomore from Brighton, Mich. spent 607:52 minutes in goal for the Wildcats this season.

Stilson had 96 saves and finished with a record of 5-7. The keeper started all 12 games she appeared in and on March 30th picked up the program’s first GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week award.

NMU lacrosse finished the season with a program-best 6-8 overall mark and 4-4 conference record.

