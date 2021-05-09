Mostly sunny Mother’s Day with a slight chance of p.m. showers

A high pressure system over Lake Superior persists into Mother’s Day, bringing in moisture inland that can produce scattered cloud formations in the afternoon -- and slight chances of rain showers during the heat of the day.

Expecting conditions to clear out towards the Sunday sunset with loss of afternoon heating.

An upper-level disturbance over the Upper Peninsula Monday will bring about mostly cloudy skies and a chance of mixed rain and snow over the region.

The cool temperature trend in the U.P. holds during the first half of next week, then warming above seasonal towards the second half of the week as an upper-level high system builds over the region.

Sunday, Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon light rain showers; breezy north winds 10-20 mph

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 50s

