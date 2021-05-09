Last day of TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Mother’s Day Craft show wrapped up the weekend-long event Sunday.

Guests could shop for last minute handmade gifts for mom at Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

Crafters tell TV6 they were pleased with the turnout this year and it was even better than previous years.

Drew Barker sells all natural preserved goods for Mother Mary’s Canning Company .

He said between the canceled craft shows in the last year and a scaled-down Farmer’s Market, this show was needed.

“Small businesses all feeling the same kind of hurt with the lockdowns,” Barker said. “So, yeah, and I think people are starting to come around. Spring is here and they’re ready to get out and live life and have some fun.”

The Next TV6 Craft Show is November 26- 27 in Escanaba.

