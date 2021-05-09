Advertisement

Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a...
Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Denver officer has been shot in the leg and police are looking for the shooter.

Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there.

The shooter opened fire on the officers at the scene and one officer was shot in the leg. The officer has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooter got away and police aren’t sure if the suspect is in custody.

Thomas says officers have made contact with multiple “individuals of interest,” but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off
Michigan vaccination percentage jumps after factoring out of state vaccinations
Participants marched through downtown Marquette holding signs, flags, and firearms.
Second Amendment supporters march through Downtown Marquette
Mugshots for Krishell Harmon and Marquis Williams.
Trident arrests 2 on cocaine distribution charges in Sault Ste. Marie

Latest News

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Kentucky Derby winner could be disqualified; track bans Baffert
Police said one person was killed and multiple others were wounded during a shooting early...
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel
FILE - In this April 27, 1987 file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, left, shakes the...
Former Delaware governor, GOP presidential candidate Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV dies
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
Olivia and Liam were most popular baby names of 2020
In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry over Maldives