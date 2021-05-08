TV6 anchor Greg Trick signs off after 30 years of newscasts

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A longtime TV6 reporter and anchor said goodbye tonight. TV6′s Greg Trick anchored his last News Tonight show on Friday. Outside the station, friends and coworkers gathered to wish him a happy retirement and to thank him for his many years of service to the station.

Greg started his career at TV6 in 1991 as a reporter. He moved into the anchor position a short time after. Former news director Steve Asplund said that Trick is a master at storytelling, and has been a calm, collected presence in the chaotic world of local news. He has worked with dozens of people, many who met him at the very beginning of their news careers. His coworkers said what they appreciated most about him was his calm demeanor, his sense of humor, and his ability to give feedback in a professional and helpful manor.

When asked if retirement has set in, he said that it hasn’t, but it might tomorrow when he doesn’t have anything to do. Greg said that he’d like to thank the TV6 viewers for welcoming him into their homes every night. “I’ve traveled all over the country and there’s no better people than right here in the U.P.”, Trick said.

