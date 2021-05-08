Second Amendment supporters march through Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A march supporting the second amendment took place in downtown Marquette Saturday morning.

Citizens United for Freedom And Firearms (C.U.F.F), a non-profit group supporting the second amendment, hosted the “March For Our Rights” event.

Participants gathered at Harlow Park and marched down West Washington Street in Marquette holding signs, flags, and firearms. The group made its’ way to the Courthouse and up to the Police Department before looping back to Harlow Park.

Multiple Michigan leaders attended the event and spoke in support of it, among them Representative Beau LaFave.

C.U.F.F’s president, Trevor Lescinsky, says they marched in support for all constitutional rights.

“Pretty much anything you can think of in the constitution we’re here to support it,” says Lescinsky. “We support all beliefs, all thought processes, stuff like that. And we’re out here to show that everybody can come together regardless of any disagreements that we have, or anything like that, we can still come together, act as humans, and support our country and our nation.”

A firearm raffle also took place during the event.

The group was gathered at the park from 10am-12pm.

