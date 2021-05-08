Advertisement

Music in the Mall returns for TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show

Two members from The Daydreamers performed today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Two members from The Daydreamers performed live at the Westwood Mall today.
Two members from The Daydreamers performed live at the Westwood Mall today.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Live music is back at the Westwood Mall in Marquette for the TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show.

Two members from The Daydreamers performed today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Craft show attendees paused their browsing to stop and listen to the music. Benches and chairs are set up in ‘The Stage’ in the back of the Westwood Mall. There is no charge to attend the performances.

The Daydreamers lead singer Jack Bowers says he hasn’t performed in front of a large live audience in almost a year.

“It’s weird comin’ out and doing stuff after everything that’s been going on,” says Bowers. “But I’m excited…and scared. But mostly excited.”

Live music will also be available tomorrow in the mall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

