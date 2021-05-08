Music in the Mall returns for TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Live music is back at the Westwood Mall in Marquette for the TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show.

Two members from The Daydreamers performed today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Craft show attendees paused their browsing to stop and listen to the music. Benches and chairs are set up in ‘The Stage’ in the back of the Westwood Mall. There is no charge to attend the performances.

The Daydreamers lead singer Jack Bowers says he hasn’t performed in front of a large live audience in almost a year.

“It’s weird comin’ out and doing stuff after everything that’s been going on,” says Bowers. “But I’m excited…and scared. But mostly excited.”

Live music will also be available tomorrow in the mall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.