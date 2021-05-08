Champion campground booked for Memorial Day Weekend

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Camping bookings are filling fast for one state park in Champion.

Van Riper State Park opened for the summer season May 3.

Park ranger Matena Coron said they are already fully booked in their Modern campground for Memorial Day weekend. The Rustic campground has a couple more sights available for the holiday weekend.

Although open now, running water will not be available until May 12.

Reservations are preferred this year to keep COVID-19 protocol in place, but walk-ins are still welcome.

This year, their contact station will be available for guests to go inside one at a time, which was not allowed last year.

Campers can use the yellow phone on the side of the contact station to make their reservations and self-register.

Masks are still required inside all facilities at the park.

