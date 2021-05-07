TV6 Mother’s Day Craft Show in full swing

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for that last minute Mother’s Day gift, look no further than the TV6 Craft Show.

Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9, you can shop local crafters at the Mother’s Day Craft Show in the Westwood Mall.

At the show you can find specialty t-shirts, candles, wreathes, baked goods, and more, including community organizations in need of donations.

“The money that we collect today and tomorrow will go towards military families that are in financial need for hospitalization and to help out with the community,” said American Legion Michigan Department District 12 Commander.

The show runs Friday until 9 PM, 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, and 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday.

There is no fee for entry.

