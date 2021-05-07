Trident arrests 2 on cocaine distribution charges in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two individuals were arrested Thursday night, following a drug distribution investigation in Sault Ste. Marie.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the TRI-county Drug Enforcement Team (Trident) received information about suspects selling multiple types of drugs out of a Sault Ste Marie apartment.

During the investigation multiple controlled purchases were made, including for Cocaine and Oxycodone.

In the early evening May 6, Trident executed a search warrant at the suspected home. The two people inside the home, 26-year-old Krishell Jean Harmon, of Sault Ste. Marie, and 28-year-old Marquis Sullivan Williams, of Detroit, were both arrested.

The sheriff’s office says that when law enforcement served the search warrant, Williams attempted to destroy some of the evidence.

Trident seized a large amount of cash along with approximately 83 grams of Cocaine, Tramadol and Adderall.

Harmon faces the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Over 50 grams

Conspiracy possession with intent to deliver Cocaine,

Delivery of Oxycodone

Delivery of Cocaine

Delivery of Cocaine

Delivery of Cocaine within School/Library zone

Delivery of Cocaine within School/Library zone

Delivery of Oxycodone within School/Library zone

Maintaining a Drug House

Possession of Tramadol

Possession of Adderall

Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine within School/Library zone

Harmon is also a Habitual Offender, 2nd Offense Notice.

Williams faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to Deliver over 50 grams COCAINE

Conspiracy - Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine within School/Library zone

Attempted Obstruction of Justice

Williams is also a Habitual Offender, 4th Offense Notice.

Both Williams and Harmon were arraigned in the 91st District Court on May 7, 2021.

Trident was assisted by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department during the execution of the search warrant.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public that both suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

