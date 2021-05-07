Stanton Township Superintendent to fill leadership role at CCISD

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A member of the Stanton township support team will soon be filling the role of superintendent at Copper Country Intermediate School District (CCISD). Jim Rautiola, who is currently the superintendent for Stanton Township schools, will be taking over that role at CCISD. The decision was made in a Board of Education vote that took place Friday morning, according to current Superintendent George Stockero. Rautiola has been involved with other Copper Country School districts along with his role as Stanton Township Superintendent. He will officially start on June 30.

