Range Bank employees teach financial literacy at Negaunee High School

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Negaunee High School seniors learned some financial literacy this afternoon with the help of a few guests.

Employees from Range Bank taught a lesson titled “The Real Cost of Real Life.” It gave the students some insight about budgeting and managing finances.

Students were given different scenarios as a way to help them practice putting a budget together properly either during or after college.

“You have a certain amount of income every month, realizing those expenses that you’re going to have every month, and then the money left over,” said Hanna Westra, a Range Bank marketing and PR specialist. “Hopefully, that is positive, not negative. And if it is negative, {they can know} how to adjust it.”

The Range Bank employees consider the students to be the future of the community, and they hope to teach more financial literacy courses at Negaunee and other local high schools in the years to come.

