Packers Adjust Minicamp, Offseason Dates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers announced on Friday some slight changes to their offseason schedule.

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 14-15, June 17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 8-10

The mandatory minicamp was originally scheduled to run June 15-17. And because it’s mandatory, that is when Aaron Rodgers could be fined for not attending, which he could choose to do if his feud with the team hasn’t been resolved.

