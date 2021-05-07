Advertisement

Now Hiring: Summer season lifeguards at YMCA of Marquette County

Marquette YMCA is offering a lifeguard certification program May 14 to 16 for $225, with an opportunity for employment upon completion.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With summer getting closer, the YMCA of Marquette County is looking for you strong swimmers to join their lifeguard team.

Anyone 16 years of age and older are encouraged to apply.

And if you’re in need of certification, the “Y” has you covered.

They’re hosting lifeguard training from May 14 to 16 -- it program costs $225.

Courses cover accident prevention, CPR, and the latest first aid techniques -- life skills that may one day, help you save a life.

“The certification lasts for two years, so even if you did end up having to move out of town, you can take it with you,” said YMCA Lifeguard and Swimming Instructor Danielle Roscovius.

“Learning water safety is something that you can use just to make you a better citizen in the community. Having the knowledge and ability to help when the need arises I think is something really special,” said YMCA Marketing, Events, Sports, and Fundraising Director Grace Brindle.

Those interested in becoming a lifeguard this summer at the YMCA of Marquette County can find the job listing and employment application HERE.

Register for the May 14-16 lifeguard certification program HERE.

For additional inquiries on lifeguard job openings and the certification program, contact Aquatics Coordinator Tricia Syrjala by email or by calling during business hours at 906-227-9622.

Now hiring: Marquette County YMCA needs lifeguards
