Munising business kicks off summer season with mini golf tournament

By Kendall Bunch
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now available for a family-fun game of mini golf in Munising.

Miners Falls Mini Golf and Roam Media are hosting a mini golf tournament May 22 to kick off the season opening.

The entries will be split into three age brackets: 8-11 years old, 12-15 years old and ages 16+.

The entry fee is $10 per person and the first 200 participants will receive a medal and a scoop of ice cream.

“The tournament is open to everybody. Definitely anybody from the surrounding areas; Shingleton, Chatham and even Marquette if you want to make the trip down. Everybody is welcome.”

Pre-registration ends May 15 but same-day registration will be available.

Participants can register online or stop at Hillside East or Hillside Party Store downtown to pick up your registration forms for the Miners Falls Season Opening Open.

