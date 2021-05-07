MTU wastewater testing recap and plans for future

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Six days a week for the last schoolyear Michigan Tech has tested its wastewater for SARS-COV-2. The virus that causes COVID-19.

Why would people do that?

Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering Jennifer Becker said because the virus can often be found in fecal matter from infected people before they even begin to feel ill.

“That’s really useful,” said Becker. “Monitoring the wastewater for a virus like SARS-COV-2 gives us advance notice that an infection has moved in. For example, into a residence hall.”

This can demonstrate exactly what buildings covid positive students may be living in. Then, the university can use that data to isolate potentially positive people before they infect others.

“It’s a little strange,” said Environmental Engineering Masters Candidate John Harron. “You do get looks from kids walking by, like oh ya know that’s kind of gross. But, that’s part of the job. We wear gloves and safety protection so we’re all set.”

Becker said samples are taken through two labs for processing and sampling.

“We extract the virus from the wastewater from the fecal mater and then we quantify it,” she explained. “Basically using the same technology that we use in COVID-19 testing labs.”

Becker said after isolating positive people and seeing sample water levels drop - it proves the testing works.

“We’re right now not planning on continuing over the summer,” said Becker. “But we’re ready to go if we decide to continue this program in the fall.”

At the end of the day, wastewater testing is very important to MTU.

Firstly, the data shows where and when the virus is spreading on campus.

And finally, based on that information, administration can make important decisions or changes to pandemic policy as needed.

