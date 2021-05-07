Mix showers early on
A front moves out of the area. As it does rain/snow mix showers will continue throughout the morning. The weekend will be drier with times of sun & clouds. Mother’s Day will be cooler. Next week a warming trend occurs, especially for the midweek.
Today: Morning rain/snow showers
Highs: Low to mid-40s, upper 40s south
Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower
>Highs: 40s north, low to mid-50s south
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 40s
Monday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Continued 40s
Tuesday: Warmer with mostly sunny skies
>Highs: Low to mid-50s
Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds and warmer
>Highs: Low 60s inland, 50s along the shorelines
Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mainly 50s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.