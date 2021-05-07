Mix showers early on

A front moves out of the area. As it does rain/snow mix showers will continue throughout the morning. The weekend will be drier with times of sun & clouds. Mother’s Day will be cooler. Next week a warming trend occurs, especially for the midweek.

Today: Morning rain/snow showers

Highs: Low to mid-40s, upper 40s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower

>Highs: 40s north, low to mid-50s south

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Continued 40s

Tuesday: Warmer with mostly sunny skies

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds and warmer

>Highs: Low 60s inland, 50s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 50s

