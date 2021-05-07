Advertisement

Mill Creek Senior Living Community hosts craft sale to fundraise for a cure

Community members, residents, and family helped craft quilts, jewelry, handbags, hats and more.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A senior living community helped fundraise for a cure on Friday in a crafty way.

The Mill Creek Senior Living Community in Marquette Township held its annual craft sale to raise money for the Alzheimer Association.

All money raised is going to the local chapter of the Alzheimer Association.

“We are interacting with residents and families that are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia every day. So, we see the effects of this disease on a family and it’s very near and dear to our hearts and we’ve made it a passion to ours to raise funds for the cure,” Mill Creek Senior Living Community Activity Director Beth O’Connor said.

Another craft sale will take place in the Fall to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

A date has not yet been set.

