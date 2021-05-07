May snow in Upper Michigan

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A chilly Mother’s Day weekend started with some light snow in parts of Upper Michigan.

Rain mixed with snow Friday morning near Negaunee, coating the grass with some snowflakes, but not slowing down traffic on US-41.

It’s not unusual for the U.P. to see some snow each May, although Marquette County is still 85 inches below normal snowfall for the season.

