Marquette businesses help with last minute Mother’s Day shopping

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and Towners Pastry & Chocolate Shoppe in Marquette is helping customers with any last minute shopping. Owner Katie Bonzer says there is one best seller she recommends.

“We do the chocolate-dipped strawberries,” Bonzer said. “They come in milk, dark, and white in a combination, and they have toppings on them like carmelized nuts, cookies, glitter, and drizzles just to decorate them and make them look as special as possible.”

Along with that, the shop also sells macron, bonbon, and truffle boxes as quick grab n’ go items. Bonzer says she will make sure customers walk out with what they need.

“I know some dads and sons are not really into shopping,” she said. “We’ve got lots of things you can just say, ‘This is either what I’m looking for or this what I want to spend,’ and we will have something in your price range.”

Sweets are a popular gift for moms, and so are flowers. The owner of Lutey’s Flower Shop, Sarah Ruuska, has some budding recommendations.

“A lot of moms have a lot of vases,” said Ruuska, “so you can do a wrapped bouquet. We send them all out with a water pack on the bottom to keep them fresh so they can get them into water.”

Ruuska says there is no main flower for Mother’s Day, such as roses or tulips. On the other hand, her shop has been selling a lot of hydrangea plants and other bunches.

“We’ve been selling a lot of the more of a centerpiece, but more of a modern take on a centerpiece,” Ruuska stated. “A low cylinder and low cube filled with wonderful blooms.”

Both businesses are open tomorrow, advising everyone to shop as early as possible and to give their loved ones a Mother’s Day to remember.

