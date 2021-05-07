Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off
Aoy opened the Rice Paddy in Marquette over 30 years ago.
The Rice Paddy in Marquette transfers ownership, Aoy’s future plans
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The house the scammer advertised is located on West Crescent Street in Marquette.
Marquette County man loses nearly $1,000 to real estate scam
According to Superintendent Howard Parmentier, district administrators will be meeting Friday...
Manistique Schools closed on Friday

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards...
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
Federal prosecutors say a Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants
In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington....
Prospects dim for passage of LGBTQ rights bill in Senate
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
California leaving: State population declines for first time
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
California population drops for first time