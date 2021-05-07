Johnson Wins Triple Jump, Track and Field Finishes Fourth at GLIAC Outdoor Championship

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WLUC) -Selena Johnson of the Northern Michigan University track and field team picked up an event win while the team finished fourth overall at the end of the final day of the 2021 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) Outdoor Track & Field Championship on Friday, hosted by Davenport University.

The fourth-place team finish for the Wildcats saw them finish the meet with 69 points. In the last four GLIAC Outdoor Championships NMU has placed in the top five. That streak ties the program best that began in 2008-09 and went until 2011-12.

WILDCAT WINNER

Freshman Selena Johnson impressed in her first-ever GLIAC Outdoor Championship meet with a first-place finish in the Triple Jump. Her mark of 11.85m placed her at the top of the podium for the event and earned the NMU team 10 points.

Two more Wildcats earned points for the team in the Triple Jump. Senior Dunja Drobac was fourth with a mark of 10.60m which earned four points and freshman Leah Root’s 10.04m performance earned NMU two points.

ON THE TRACK

Junior Anna Kelley and freshman Anni Skillicorn each had top-eight showings in the 1500-meter run. Kelley finished sixth in 4:54.34 scoring three team points while Skillicorn was eighth after crossing the line in 4:57.88 and earned one team point.

Senior Nina Augsten earned three points for the Wildcats in the 100-meter hurdles with a sixth-place finish in 14.91. Junior Izabelle Peterson kept up the sprinting success with a fifth-place showing in the 100-meter dash. She earned four points crossing the line in 12.23. Peterson also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.91 that earned five points.

Sydney Romps placed sixth in the 400-meter hurdles for NMU. The freshman had a time of 1:07.03 and earned three points for the Wildcat cause.

RELAY TIME

The 4x100-meter relay team of Ninti Little, Izabelle Peterson, Lauren Alarie, and Maria de Mingo Domenech earned two points for the team with a seventh-place finish in 50.72.

In the 4x400-meter relay, NMU placed fifth with a time of 4:03.56. The team of Alarie, Jovana Vukas, Hannah Jones, and Romps earned the Wildcats four points.

IN THE FIELD

Outside of the Triple Jump performances, NMU had one other point earner in the field. Madison Campbell placed fifth in the High Jump with a leap of 1.58m. The junior earned four points with the performance.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats are slated to take part in the Last Chance Meet in Chicago, Ill. next week. The meet runs from Thursday, May 13 to Saturday, May 15.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.