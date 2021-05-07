Advertisement

Finlandia Softball drops opening game of conference tournament

Courtesy: Finlandia
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 7, 2021
WAUKESHA, Wisc. (WLUC) - Senior Harlie Caster tied a school record as the Finlandia University softball team (12-11) lost 8-0 to Southern Virginia (8-19), Thursday afternoon at Infinity Fields.  It was Day One of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Softball Championship.

Finlandia had runners on base in every inning but were unable to score.  Southern Virginia chipped away and scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

For Finlandia, Caster had two hits.  She now has 153 career hits, tying Jamie Bellinger (2006-09) for first place.  Senior Kyndell Coffman (6-7) gave up nine hits, eight runs with six earned, walked one and struck out five in 4.7 innings.

For Southern Virginia, Abigail Harris (4-10) gave up two hits, walked two and struck out two in four innings.

Finlandia will take on Mary Washington in an elimination game, Friday, May 7.  The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. CST

