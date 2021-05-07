Finalist for Marquette City Manager withdraws application

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the two finalists in Marquette’s city manager search has withdrawn his application.

According to Mayor Jenna Smith, John Kramer of Aurora, Ill. no longer wants to be considered for the position. TV6 has called and emailed Kramer to ask why he withdrew, but he has not responded as of this time.

Smith says the Marquette City Commission is going to take up the recruitment at its regular meeting Monday night.

“At that point in time we will decide how to move forward with Ms. Karen Kovacs,” Smith said in a statement. “The City Commission looks forward to continued conversations with Ms. Kovacs.”

Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli is retiring at the end of the month.

The commission interviewed six applicants Saturday and narrowed the search to two Tuesday. Kovacs is the City Administrator of Milan, Mich. Kramer is the Director of Operations for Aurora’s Fox Valley Park District.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.