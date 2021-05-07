DNR receives $300,000 to renovate Little Presque Isle Recreation Area

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Improvements are coming to Little Presque Isle Recreation Area in Marquette Township.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the planned changes are much needed. Ron Yesney, Upper Peninsula trails coordinator for the DNR, says as more and more people use the trails, they’ve begun to show signs of wear and tear.

“We’re improving some boardwalks, we’re improving the parking,” Yesney said. “We’re acquired some additional property that’s going to allow us to actually add some trails, so it will maybe disperse the traffic a little bit.”

Yesney says footbridges will also be renovated, existing trails will be drained, and new signs will be placed around the area.

“I think the signage is going to make a big difference,” he said. “Right now, some of the signage is good if you know the area; it’s not great for those that don’t know the area and are trying to experience it for the first time.”

The money for those changes is coming from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The DNR is receiving $300,000 for the work.

“The fact that the trust fund board decided to put their money toward this project tells you that it’s a priority for our state,” said Yesney. “We’re very fortunate to have that money.”

Yesney says the renovations are the beginning of great improvements for Little Presque Isle, especially as the area’s popularity continues to climb.

“The community of Marquette is growing and people from the university are discovering this area, so I expect it to grow,” he said. “I think that this will be a first step towards accommodating that greater usage and providing a better experience for those that come to recreate at Little Presque Isle.”

Renovations will begin in the next few weeks. The project is scheduled for completion in fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.