Delta County Chamber seeks Volunteers for LPGA Symetra Tour

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass from June 11 through June 13. This marks the 10th year that the Sweetgrass Golf Club will welcome the LPGA Symetra Tour and 140 international golfers to their award-winning course.

Volunteers will have behind the scenes access to the LPGA qualifying tournament as well as a free round of golf at Sweetgrass Golf Club, complimentary meals during their shift, and either a tournament t-shirt, hat, or cooler. With 300 positions to be filled, volunteers will serve as scorekeepers, caddies, cart drivers, and marshals for the 2021 Championship.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have such a spirited group of volunteers every year,” said Tony Mancilla, Island Resort & Casino general manager and event co-chair. “It’s the efforts of these volunteers that help make the tournament experience at Sweetgrass a memorable one for spectators, players, and their families.”

This volunteer program is just one of many efforts of the Chamber of Commerce to support community events and local businesses. The “Keys to Success” program gives discounts and special offers to players and spectators, encouraging them to visit local business establishments. This program has resulted in great success for our business community.

You can sign up to volunteer at deltami.org. For more information about volunteering at the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass or the “Keys to Success “program, please call the Delta County Chamber of Commerce at 906-786-2192.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.