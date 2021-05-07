Advertisement

Cooling trend continues Saturday, with a chance of isolated PM showers

A cool Mother’s Day weekend in store under a mix of sun & clouds throughout the period.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
High pressure building in the western U.P., enforcing a predominantly northerly flow into the region to keep the temperature trend cooler than the seasonal average throughout Mother’s Day weekend. A chance of isolated rain showers Saturday afternoon mainly in the interior and southern U.P., as a lake breeze boundary can potentially enhance clouds moving inland from Lake Superior.

Partly cloudy skies expected overall on Sunday, Mother’s Day, then on Monday mixed precipitation is possible as colder air continues to filter in from the north.

The cool temperature trend in the U.P. holds during the first half of next week, then warming above seasonal towards the second half of the week as an upper-level high system builds over the region.

Saturday: Mostly sunny then becoming cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of rain showers over the interior and southern U.P.; breezy NW winds gusting to 20 mph

>Highs: 40s-50s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Sunday, Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 60

