Bill signed provides reimbursements to Michigan National Guard soldiers deployed to US Capitol

The bill directs the DMVA divide the total amount donated, up to $110,000, by the number of eligible soldiers who deployed to establish an equal grant amount for each soldier.
Michigan National Guard seal.
Michigan National Guard seal.(WLUC/Michigan National Guard)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A bill signed into law Friday is providing funds to soldiers who recently deployed to Washington, D.C.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4019, which provides reimbursements to Michigan National Guard soldiers who were deployed at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

Many Michigan National Guard members purchased meals out of pocket during this deployment because of inadequate food served through a third-party vendor. In early March, Governor Whitmer traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with servicemembers during their lunch break to thank them for their service and acknowledge their sacrifice.

“I am grateful to the brave men and women of the Michigan National Guard for their service earlier this year protecting our nation’s Capitol Building,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Michigan National Guard has risen to the occasion over the past year as we responded to COVID-19, natural disasters, and civil unrest. It is unacceptable that our service members faced hardships of inadequate meals while serving our nation. I am delighted to sign this bipartisan bill to recognize Michigan National Guard members for their service.”

Key provisions of HB 4019 include the following:

  • The bill directs the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA) to issue a one-time grant to eligible soldiers who were deployed to Washington, D.C. in support of the Capitol Response II mission at the United States Capitol within 45 days of receiving funds.
  • The bill directs the DMVA divide the total amount donated, up to $110,000, by the number of eligible soldiers who deployed to establish an equal grant amount for each soldier.

This bill was sponsored by Rep. Thomas Albert (R-Lowell).A copy of HB 4019 can be found here. To view the signing statement for HB 4019, click here.

