Advertisement

Augsten leads NMU at GLIAC Track and Field Meet

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University track and field team had one podium finish and a handful of athletes who earned points on the first full day of the 2021 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) Outdoor Track & Field Championship, hosted by Davenport University.

The Wildcats’ 23 points have them sitting at fifth place overall in the women’s team standings after six events.

PODIUM APPEARANCE

Nina Augsten placed second in the heptathlon. She earned 4,207 points to earn a spot on the podium and eight points for the NMU team.

Augsten, a senior, earned her points in the heptathlon by placing second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.89), fifth in the shot put (10.21m), seventh in the 200-meter dash (27.12), third in the long jump (4.99m), second in the javelin throw (32.21m), and fourth in the 800-meter run (2:44.93).

ON THE TRACK

Ellise Longley earned three points for the Wildcats in the 3000-meter steeplechase race. The senior notched a time of 11:34.27 to place sixth in the event.

The other distance race of the day, the 10000-meter run, featured a points-earning performance by NMU sophomore Meghan Langworthy. She crossed the line in 37:45.37 which placed her sixth and gave the Wildcats three points.

IN THE FIELD

Augsten earned more points for NMU with her seventh-place showing in the javelin throw. She had a throw of 31.69m and earned two points for the Wildcats.

Ninti Little also represented NMU in the field. The junior placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 5.43m. Her performance gave the Wildcats three points.

The pole vault, originally scheduled for today at 2:30 p.m., was moved to tomorrow at 11 a.m.

FINALS QUALIFIERS

NMU had five student-athletes qualify for the finals of events happening tomorrow.

Anna KelleyAnni Skillicorn, and Emily Sterling all advance to the finals of the 1500-meter run. For the sprinters, Augsten made the finals of the 100-meter hurdles and Izabelle Peterson will take on the 100 and 200-meter dash finals tomorrow.

UP NEXT

The GLIAC Outdoor Championship meet concludes tomorrow. The day will begin for the Wildcats at 11 a.m. with the start of the day’s field events.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Aoy opened the Rice Paddy in Marquette over 30 years ago.
The Rice Paddy in Marquette transfers ownership, Aoy’s future plans
Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Teal Lake
Changes are coming to two outdoor attractions in Western Marquette County

Latest News

Girls Wrestling Tournament, Common Fall Sports Start Date Highlight MHSAA Meeting
Bucks win fourth straight game
Candelario’s blasts allows Tigers to edge Red Sox
(NMU Graphic)
NMU’s Els takes 18th at NCAA East Regional