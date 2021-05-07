Augsten leads NMU at GLIAC Track and Field Meet

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University track and field team had one podium finish and a handful of athletes who earned points on the first full day of the 2021 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) Outdoor Track & Field Championship, hosted by Davenport University.

The Wildcats’ 23 points have them sitting at fifth place overall in the women’s team standings after six events.

PODIUM APPEARANCE

Nina Augsten placed second in the heptathlon. She earned 4,207 points to earn a spot on the podium and eight points for the NMU team.

Augsten, a senior, earned her points in the heptathlon by placing second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.89), fifth in the shot put (10.21m), seventh in the 200-meter dash (27.12), third in the long jump (4.99m), second in the javelin throw (32.21m), and fourth in the 800-meter run (2:44.93).

ON THE TRACK

Ellise Longley earned three points for the Wildcats in the 3000-meter steeplechase race. The senior notched a time of 11:34.27 to place sixth in the event.

The other distance race of the day, the 10000-meter run, featured a points-earning performance by NMU sophomore Meghan Langworthy. She crossed the line in 37:45.37 which placed her sixth and gave the Wildcats three points.

IN THE FIELD

Augsten earned more points for NMU with her seventh-place showing in the javelin throw. She had a throw of 31.69m and earned two points for the Wildcats.

Ninti Little also represented NMU in the field. The junior placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 5.43m. Her performance gave the Wildcats three points.

The pole vault, originally scheduled for today at 2:30 p.m., was moved to tomorrow at 11 a.m.

FINALS QUALIFIERS

NMU had five student-athletes qualify for the finals of events happening tomorrow.

Anna Kelley, Anni Skillicorn, and Emily Sterling all advance to the finals of the 1500-meter run. For the sprinters, Augsten made the finals of the 100-meter hurdles and Izabelle Peterson will take on the 100 and 200-meter dash finals tomorrow.

UP NEXT

The GLIAC Outdoor Championship meet concludes tomorrow. The day will begin for the Wildcats at 11 a.m. with the start of the day’s field events.

