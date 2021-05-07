Advertisement

Army to allow ponytails, braids for female soldiers

Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of...
Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of their back in all uniforms.(Source: Army)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Army has changed its grooming policy so that female soldiers are now allowed to wear ponytails while in uniform.

A review of the Army’s grooming policy was ordered last year by then-acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to address race and inequality in the military.

Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of their back in all uniforms.

The length cannot go past the bottom of the shoulder blades, and it can’t “hinder a soldier’s performance or present a safety risk” during tactical or physical training.

The Army G1 uniform policy branch sergeant major said the new modification is more practical and will help alleviate hair loss and damage to the scalp.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aoy opened the Rice Paddy in Marquette over 30 years ago.
The Rice Paddy in Marquette transfers ownership, Aoy’s future plans
The house the scammer advertised is located on West Crescent Street in Marquette.
Marquette County man loses nearly $1,000 to real estate scam
Mugshot for Charles Malette.
Former Chippewa County attorney pleads guilty to perjury
Teal Lake
Changes are coming to two outdoor attractions in Western Marquette County
Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night

Latest News

Mugshots for Krishell Harmon and Marquis Williams.
Trident arrests 2 on cocaine distribution charges in Sault Ste. Marie
Tom Yon took these photos after an emergency door on a Boutique Airlines plane blew off prior...
Wakefield man recounts losing Boutique Airlines’ plane door before take-off
FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the Statue of Liberty is visible behind refrigerator...
NYC still storing COVID-19 victims in refrigerated trucks
This latest round of aid for renters was included in the $1.9 trillion relief package President...
White House allocates $21.6 billion in rental assistance
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
In surprise, Atlanta Mayor Bottoms won’t seek a second term