Advertising paper in Munising officially launches

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Local business advertisement is now at your fingertips thanks to the new Munising Trader.

“We are promoting classifies and advertisements of all businesses small or big here at the Munising Trader,” Founder and CEO, Jacqueline Ballou, said. “Everyone is welcome, all of central U.P. and Munising. We are family here.”

Ballou felt compelled to bring an advertising outlet to the community once she heard the Munising News was shutting down.

“When I found out our paper had been in business for 125 years and going out of business,” Ballou said. “I knew as a business owner myself for 27 years that advertising was very important. So, I decided to take on this big step and help all the community.”

Now she has a stand in over 20 locations from Marquette to Escanaba to Limestone and, of course, Munising. She’s promoting businesses like Putvin’s Drug Store.

“For our business,” Putvin’s owner, Debbie Nedeau, said. “We are putting our flyer in the insert so that anytime we have a sale running we are having them input into the Munising Trader.”

Nedeau said it’s convenient to have the Trader available in stores like hers for people who are not too familiar with the digital age.

“If they don’t have access to Facebook or a computer to get on a business’ website, this would be wonderful!”

The free publication will be released the first and third Fridays of each month.

If you would like to order a paper stand for your business or would like to advertise in the Munising Trader, the company can be contacted at 906-202-1083 or you can send an email to munisingtrader@gmail.com.

