Will Michigan hit 70 percent vaccinated to lift restrictions?

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan tying coronavirus vaccination rates to restrictions.

Under the governor’s plan, once 70 percent of the eligible population receives one dose of the vaccine restrictions would go away.

This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end. (source: State of Michigan)

“I personally don’t think we get there. 70 percent? I don’t think we will get there on the adults,” said Dr. Bob Lorisner, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director.

Under the current plan, two out of every five Michiganders who haven’t been vaccinated need to get a shot to have most restrictions lifted.

“It’s more like a dripping facet now as far as number of people we will be vaccinating each week,” said Kerry Ott, LMAS District Health Department Public Information Officer.

If the first dose vaccination rates from last week continue, the state will not reach the 70 percent mark until the middle of July.

However, based on the vaccine rate so far this week, the state wouldn’t reach 70 percent until early next year as interest continues to decline since the peak in early April.

“These metrics that she has set out are unachievable, unrealistic and frankly ludicrous,” said Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan’s 108th State House District.

“We just thought that the actual metrics and plan that would come out was similar to what our local health department officials and certainly MDHHS originally agreed on which was we are going to look at hospital capacity and infection rate,” Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) of Michigan’s109th State House District.

The medical director for the Marquette County Health Department agrees.

“I still believe the biggest marker for me is hospitalizations and deaths in long haulers,” said Lorinser.

The concern is now being brought to the governor by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

“That why a lot of us, working with our local health department are trying to just have a bigger conversation with the governor’s team about this to say there might be more than one way to do this,” said Cambensy.

I asked Cambensy if the governor’s team has been receptive to her concern. Her answer:

“We haven’t heard back yet, but we are hoping before we leave Lansing today that we’ll get some notification,” said Cambensy.

A spokesperson for the governor released this response:

“From day one, the governor has been willing to work across the aisle to get things done and save lives. It’s a shame that the discussions have been mischaracterized and misconstrued. The MI Vacc to Normal plan, which has received broad support across the state from Michigan families and business leaders, represents what is possible when we work together in a bipartisan fashion. In keeping with our end of the agreement, we will continue to work with legislative leaders in good faith to end this pandemic once and for all.”

The governor’s office says all four U.P. lawmakers were a part of the discussion, but Rep. LaFave and Sen. Ed McBroom say they did not have any input into the plan.

