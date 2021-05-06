Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital breaks ground for expansion project

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the start of something new late Wednesday afternoon in Manistique.

People at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital and local leaders picked up shovels and dropped some dirt on the ground, marking the beginning of the hospital’s Phase Two Expansion Project. The project includes a place for rehabilitation services, which are currently located in another part of the area.

Hospital CEO Bob Crumb says it will be good to bring the staff from those services to the campus.

“We’ll reunite them with the team,” Crumb said. “We’ll bring health and hospice on campus.”

The estimated $12.6 million project will also include an aquatic therapy pool, new Ambulatory Care Infusion Suites, and a 12,555 square-foot administration building located on the campus’s east end.

Manistique’s mayor, Kim Shiner, who is also the hospital’s director of clinical services, says this will benefit everyone.

“We offer all of those services, and we’ll finally be under one roof together,” Shiner said. “It’s really exciting to see us finally together in one campus.”

The months-long construction will be led by The Boldt Company, whose general manager, Ben Bruns, says is proud to help the community.

“Our passion is to serve and have a chance to serve the Manistique and Schoolcraft areas,” Bruns said. “It’s really a blessing.”

Crumb is thankful for all of those who put in the time and effort to make this project a reality.

“They’ve worked tirelessly,” he stated. “Our managers, our staff, and all of our our physicians who have all been involved in these plans. It’s just exciting to see everyone come together.”

The Boldt Company says the project is slated to be complete by late December. Crumb expects people to start using both of the additions in early January.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.