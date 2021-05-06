Rare Earth Goods gives artists space to sell artwork

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Calling all local artists- Rare Earth Goods has an opportunity for you to earn a paycheck.

Over the last decade, the eclectic downtown Ishpeming store has expanded to showcase over 200 artists.

To get your artwork into the shop, stop in or contact owner Pam Perkins to schedule a viewing.

Perkins says her store is a space to sell unique items while giving locals a platform to show their work and make a profit.

“I have over 200 artists from all walks of life. It doesn’t cost them anything to have their stuff here, and if they sell something, they get a check at the beginning of the month.” says Perkins.

In addition to art, Rare Earth Goods also sells locally sourced food and has a café open from 8:30 AM to 3.

You can view its website and Perkins’ contact info here.

