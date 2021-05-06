Advertisement

Rare Earth Goods gives artists space to sell artwork

Owner Pam Perkins says she’s always looking for something unique
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Calling all local artists- Rare Earth Goods has an opportunity for you to earn a paycheck.

Over the last decade, the eclectic downtown Ishpeming store has expanded to showcase over 200 artists.

To get your artwork into the shop, stop in or contact owner Pam Perkins to schedule a viewing.

Perkins says her store is a space to sell unique items while giving locals a platform to show their work and make a profit.

“I have over 200 artists from all walks of life. It doesn’t cost them anything to have their stuff here, and if they sell something, they get a check at the beginning of the month.” says Perkins.

In addition to art, Rare Earth Goods also sells locally sourced food and has a café open from 8:30 AM to 3.

You can view its website and Perkins’ contact info here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Aoy opened the Rice Paddy in Marquette over 30 years ago.
The Rice Paddy in Marquette transfers ownership, Aoy’s future plans
Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Teal Lake
Changes are coming to two outdoor attractions in Western Marquette County

Latest News

The cafe at Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming.
LIVE at Rare Earth Goods
Indoor rock wall at True North Outpost
True North Outpost helps climbers build strength and technique
Rock climbing at the True North Outpost
LIVE at True North Outpost
YMCA youth basketball
Registration open for YMCA of Marquette youth basketball clinic