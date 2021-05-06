Advertisement

NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours

The NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours
The NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Food Pantry is operating in its summer hours now. During summer break students facing food insecurity can stop by the pantry on Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m.

They’re doing this to serve the students in need who stay around the area during the break between semesters. These first weeks after the semester ends is an important time for students who are adjusting housing arrangements.

“What we see right now are students who’ve moved from campus housing, typically the residents halls, to either on-campus apartments or apartments in town, so they’re shifting from residence hall meal plans to cooking on their own and a lot of times right now, students are waiting for their first paycheck from their summer job, so we’re filling the gap,” said Haley Rhoades, NMU Assistant Dean of Students and Food Pantry Advisor.

The NMU Food Pantry is located in Gries Hall near the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Catholic Church in Bay Mills following an early morning...
Church deemed total loss in Bay Mills Township fire
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
Sentencing set for Gladstone woman involved in embezzlement case

Latest News

Michigan Senate GOP relaxes bill to close drop boxes early
Hospital administrators and local leaders break ground for Phase Two Expansion Project
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital breaks ground for expansion project
The Marquette Arts and Culture Center
Marquette Arts and Culture Center looking for artists for Art Week
Ishpeming Fourth of July parade in 2019.
Ishpeming Fourth of July permits approved