NMU Food Pantry moves to summer hours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Food Pantry is operating in its summer hours now. During summer break students facing food insecurity can stop by the pantry on Wednesdays from 3-5 p.m.

They’re doing this to serve the students in need who stay around the area during the break between semesters. These first weeks after the semester ends is an important time for students who are adjusting housing arrangements.

“What we see right now are students who’ve moved from campus housing, typically the residents halls, to either on-campus apartments or apartments in town, so they’re shifting from residence hall meal plans to cooking on their own and a lot of times right now, students are waiting for their first paycheck from their summer job, so we’re filling the gap,” said Haley Rhoades, NMU Assistant Dean of Students and Food Pantry Advisor.

The NMU Food Pantry is located in Gries Hall near the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.

