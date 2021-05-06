Advertisement

Moderna: Vaccine boosters likely needed every 9-12 months

By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you think you’re fully vaccinated against COVID, you may not be done yet.

Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge said booster shots will likely be needed every 9 to 12 months.

A study by the drugmaker shows about half the participants no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants, but they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.

Moderna has said its booster vaccine can protect people against the so-called South Africa and Brazil variants.

It’s believed the virus is likely to continue on several evolutionary paths and the drugmaker said it will continue developing vaccines for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalee Hernandez on Jeopardy!
Iron County woman competes on Jeopardy! Thursday night
Aoy opened the Rice Paddy in Marquette over 30 years ago.
The Rice Paddy in Marquette transfers ownership, Aoy’s future plans
Viewer photos from the incident at the Escanaba Walmart on May 4, 2021.
Police: No safety issues after Escanaba Walmart evacuation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Teal Lake
Changes are coming to two outdoor attractions in Western Marquette County

Latest News

Pottery owners continue evolving and adapting their operations to keep the business wheel...
U.P. ceramic businesses ‘clay’ out the pandemic through creative Sisu
Marquette YMCA is offering a lifeguard certification program May 14 to 16 for $225, with an...
Now Hiring: Summer season lifeguards at YMCA of Marquette County
The $28.6 billion in federal aid promises direct relief to small businesses hit hard by the...
Marquette businesses apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
Now hiring: Marquette County YMCA needs lifeguards
Now hiring: Marquette County YMCA needs lifeguards