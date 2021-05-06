Marquette West Rotary Club takes part in city-wide cleanup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Marquette West Rotary Club took some time to get out and clean up the city.

Some of the rotarians showed up at the Embers Credit Union in Marquette and picked up trash along South McClellan Avenue between US-41 and West Washington Street.

The annual effort is part of a city-wide cleanup organized by the Marquette Beautification Committee.

The rotary club has cleaned up this specific section for around ten years. However, rotarian Christine Pesola says this year’s pickup was a little special.

“All of our meetings have been on Zoom {because of the pandemic},” Pesola said. “This is the first time that we have been able to see some of our fellow rotarians in person. It’s always fun to get together and do something good for your community. We like it.”

City workers came by the credit union and other sections of Marquette to pick up the collected garbage. The rotary plans to pick up more trash in the same spot next spring.

