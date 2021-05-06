Advertisement

Marquette judge appointed to State Bar of Michigan Representative Assembly

Judge Karl Weber will serve on the assembly which is the final policy-making body of the State Bar and considers matters of policy that affect courts, lawyers, and judges in Michigan.
Judge Karl Weber serves in the 96th District Court in Marquette County.
Judge Karl Weber serves in the 96th District Court in Marquette County.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County judge has a new role within the state.

Judge Karl Weber was appointed to the State Bar of Michigan Representative Assembly. The assembly is the final policy-making body of the State Bar and considers matters of policy including: court rule and ethics rules changes, first amendment – permissible lawyer speech issues; and other policy matters that affect courts, lawyers, and judges in Michigan.

“Between his time on the bench and a lifetime of community service to the bar and the public, Judge Weber has an intimate knowledge of the legal needs of our lawyers and community,” said Erica Payne, President of the Marquette County Bar Association. “I am thrilled we can advocate together for Marquette County.”

“It’s a distinct honor to participate as a member of the Representative Assembly and I look forward to providing a judicial perspective to the many issues that affect lawyers and judges across Michigan,” responded Judge Weber.

Judge Weber serves in the 96th District Court in Marquette County and handles primarily criminal law cases and civil disputes.

