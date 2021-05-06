Advertisement

Marquette Arts and Culture Center looking for artists for Art Week

By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Calling all artists, the Marquette Arts and Culture Center (MACC) is preparing for this year’s Art Week and help is needed. The Center is looking for volunteers to perform their art during Art Week.

The theme this year for art week is “reconnecting through the arts.” The week long event will include exhibits, receptions, studio tours, demonstrations, and street performers.

“Art Week will be a little bit different this year because of all of the COVID-19 guidelines so we have a lot more events, a lot more simultaneous events and repeating events so we need a lot of people to pull this off, to make sure people are safe, to answer questions from the community,” said MACC Manager, Tiina Morin.

Art Week is set for June 21-27. If you’re interested in participating, we have contact information here, or you can call (906) 228-0472.

